Beer of the Week: Drekker Braaaaaaaains Tangerine Mango Guava Double Fruit Smoothie Sour

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

October 9, 2020, 10:32 AM

WASHINGTON — No one likes a brain freeze … until you do!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Drekker Braaaaaaaains Tangerine Mango Guava Double Fruit Smoothie Sour for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Drekker Brewing Co., Fargo, ND
Description: a double fruit smoothie sour loaded up with tangerine, mango and guava, along with sea salt, lactose and vanilla beans for a citrusy tropical fruit blast
ABV: 5.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pork, sausage and pepperoni pizza, breakfast items (like ham and eggs, or fried chicken and waffles), grilled seafood (such as charred octopus)

