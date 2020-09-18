CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to begin some in-person classes | Experts warn about flu, virus 'twin-demic' | US death toll hits 200,000
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Masthead Double Citra Vice IPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

September 18, 2020, 11:37 AM

WASHINGTON — If you need a vice, this could be just what you’re looking for.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Masthead Double Citra Vice IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Masthead Brewing Co., Cleveland, OH
Description: a New England-style IPA brewed with loads of Citra hops.
ABV: 8.1%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Lobster rolls and fried seafood po’boys, grilled shrimp, Thai and Indian food

