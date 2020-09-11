WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket People Power IPA Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket People Power IPA.

WASHINGTON — Power… in a glass! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket People Power IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts: Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC

Description: a hazy IPA brewed with Galaxy and Vic Secret hops

ABV: 7.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spareribs and pork chops, butternut squash soup, all types of green veggies, corn and caprese salads. curried chicken salad sandwiches

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.