CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How DC region will honor 9/11 during pandemic | Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket People Power IPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

September 11, 2020, 12:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON — Power… in a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket People Power IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC
Description: a hazy IPA brewed with Galaxy and Vic Secret hops
ABV: 7.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spareribs and pork chops, butternut squash soup, all types of green veggies, corn and caprese salads. curried chicken salad sandwiches

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up