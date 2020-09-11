WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket People Power IPA

WASHINGTON — Power… in a glass!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket People Power IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC
Description: a hazy IPA brewed with Galaxy and Vic Secret hops
ABV: 7.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spareribs and pork chops, butternut squash soup, all types of green veggies, corn and caprese salads. curried chicken salad sandwiches