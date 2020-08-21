CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Crooked Run Jimmy Lager

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

August 21, 2020, 2:30 PM

WASHINGTON — You don’t have to shuck it, just drink it!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Crooked Run Jimmy Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Crooked Run Brewing, Leesburg and Sterling, VA
Description: An American-style lager brewed with heirloom corn
ABV: 4.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Tex-Mex (chili, beans, anything with a lime on it), fresh salsa, dishes with fresh tomatoes (such as panzanella salads, bruschetta and BLTs)

