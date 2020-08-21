WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Crooked Run Jimmy Lager

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Crooked Run Jimmy Lager.

WASHINGTON — You don’t have to shuck it, just drink it!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Crooked Run Jimmy Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Crooked Run Brewing, Leesburg and Sterling, VA

Description: An American-style lager brewed with heirloom corn

ABV: 4.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Tex-Mex (chili, beans, anything with a lime on it), fresh salsa, dishes with fresh tomatoes (such as panzanella salads, bruschetta and BLTs)