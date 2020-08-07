WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Watch Me Jumpstart Sour Ale Dan Friedell

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Watch Me Jumpstart Double Raspberry Sour Ale.

WASHINGTON — A tasty jolt, no jumper cables required. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Watch Me Jumpstart Double Raspberry Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts: Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC

Description: a sour ale brewed with raspberries and vanilla

ABV: 6.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Drizzle it on grilled halibut or pork chops,Tex-Mex, fresh guacamole, brie cheese, ice cream or cheesecake.



Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.