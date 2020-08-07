CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Montgomery Co. board votes on virtual learning | Latest coronavirus test results
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Watch Me Jumpstart Sour Ale

Dan Friedell

August 7, 2020, 2:17 PM

WASHINGTON — A tasty jolt, no jumper cables required.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Watch Me Jumpstart Double Raspberry Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

 

Quick facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC
Description: a sour ale brewed with raspberries and vanilla
ABV: 6.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Drizzle it on grilled halibut or pork chops,Tex-Mex, fresh guacamole, brie cheese, ice cream or cheesecake.

