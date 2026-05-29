Oscar-winning ‘Star Wars’ editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcia Lucas, who won an Oscar as editor of the original 1977 “Star Wars” has died,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcia Lucas, who won an Oscar as editor of the original 1977 “Star Wars” has died, a lawyer for her family said Friday.

Lucas, who was married to “Star Wars” creator George Lucas from 1969 to 1983, died Wednesday from metastatic cancer, the attorney, Deidre Von Rock, said in an email to The Associated Press. Marcia Lucas died in Rancho Mirage, California, surrounded by loved ones, Von Rock said. She was 80.

Marcia Lucas was the editor on 1983’s “Return of the Jedi” and the pre-“Star Wars” George Lucas-directed films “THX 1138” and “American Graffiti.”

She was also part of the editing team for director Martin Scorsese’s 1970s films “Taxi Driver,” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and “New York, New York.”

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