WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Commonwealth Kashmir Double IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Commonwealth Kashmir Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Commonwealth Brewing Co., Virginia Beach, Va

Description: A double IPA brewed with Cashmere hops, featuring hints of melon and tangerine with a smooth finishing bitterness

ABV: 8.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Charcuterie with pickles, olives and marinated artichokes, salty cheeses like parmesan and feta, tomato dishes of all kinds such as chilled gazpacho and fresh house-made salsa, spicy grilled shrimp