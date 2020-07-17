Beer of the Week: Charles Towne Fermentory Pallet Rider DIPA

This week's Beer of the Week is a double IPA that features hints of melon, honeydew and peach. It’s brewed by Charles Towne Fermentory in Charleston, South Carolina.

A pallet of this could leave you with a smile on your face!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Charles Towne Fermentory Pallet Rider Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: Charles Towne Fermentory, Charleston, South Carolina

Description: A double IPA that features hints of melon, honeydew and peach.

ABV: 8.2%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Grilled meats and fish, BLTs and turkey clubs, fresh summer salads with fruits such as strawberries and raspberries.