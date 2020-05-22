WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Aslin Soaking The Dishes IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Aslin Soaking The Dishes IPA.

WASHINGTON — Yes, we’re all doing more dishes these days. But, for a moment, put down the sponge and pour a glass of this.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is (remotely) joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Aslin Soaking The Dishes IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:



Brewery: Aslin Beer Co., Alexandria and Herndon, VA.

Description: a double dry-hopped IPA with Motueka, Amarillo and Citra, featuring notes of lemon-lime, pineapple and pine.

ABV: 5.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Springtime veggies (asparagus, Brussels sprouts, Swiss Chard), tex-mex, risotto, carbonara and pesto pasta dishes, roasted chicken, grilled salmon and pork chops