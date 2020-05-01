Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Pen Druid Spontaneous Cerise

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

May 1, 2020, 11:40 AM

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is (remotely) joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Pen Druid Spontaneous Cerise for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Pen Druid Brewing, Sperryville, VA
Description: A blend of traditional method spontaneously fermented beer aged in barrels for two-and-a-half years and then conditioned on Morello cherries. Conditioned another six months in bottles and naturally carbonated.
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Chocolate-based desserts, lamb chops and duck confit, herb-rubbed port tenderloin, beef chilis, simple salads

