Beer of the Week: Back Bay’s Farmhouse Island Quarantini IPA

WASHINGTON — Is a glass and a palm tree really too much to ask?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is (remotely) joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Back Bay’s Farmhouse Island Quarantini IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Co. Virginia Beach, VA.

Description: A tropical New England IPA brewed with mango, coconut and New Zealand hops

ABV: 7.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Bacon and eggs, barbecue pork ribs and grilled pork sausages, grilled Mahi Mahi or shrimp, Thai curries and Indian food and leafy greens