Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Orange Years IPA

It’s not every day you hear beer and “Fruity Pebbles” in the same sentence. Today is that day.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is (remotely) joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Orange Years IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, D.C., bluejacketdc.com

Description: Hopped and double dry-hopped with Lotus plus a touch of Azacca, this juicy IPA offers notes of citrus, vanilla, blueberry, melon and Fruity Pebbles.

Greg’s pairing suggestions: All types of takeout (pepperoni pizza, wings, Tex-Mex); grilled salmon or shrimp; roast chicken and pork chops; roasted beets, Brussels sprouts and couscous.