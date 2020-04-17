Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Fully Mad Fat Double IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Fully Mad Fat Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



It might be a different world right now, but there’s still tasty beer to be had!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined (remotely on Skype) by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Fully Mad Fat Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, D.C., bluejacketdc.com

Description: brewed with Interboro Spirits & Ales in Brooklyn, NY, this juicy DIPA is double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Mosaic and Centennial hops for bold aromas of peach, pineapple, mango and lemon.

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pulled pork, Italian, turkey and roast beef subs/sandwiches, sausages and hummus