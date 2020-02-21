WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Schönramer Helles Lager

Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Schöenramer Helles Lager

WASHINGTON — Where’s the milkman? No, the question is: where’s the beer man?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Schönramer Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Brauerei Schönram, Petting/Schönram, Germany

Description: a traditional German Helles lager

ABV: 5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spicy foods, German specialties (schnitzel and brats), mild shellfish like seared scallops, shrimp, blue crabs and fried clams.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.