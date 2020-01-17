Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Ocelot Brewing Company’s Misunderstood IPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

January 17, 2020, 4:34 AM

Sure, we all get confused sometimes. But this, you’ll definitely understand.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Ocelot Misunderstood IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Ocelot’s Misunderstood IPA goes well with everything from Vietnamese food, like spring rolls, to a grilled shrimp salad.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Ocelot Brewing Company, Sterling, Virginia
  • Description: A hazy IPA loaded with the South African hop Southern Tropic (formerly experimental hop U1/108) and Comet.
  • ABV: 6.6%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Vietnamese food such as curries, Bánh mì sandwiches, spring rolls; mid-Atlantic food including crabcakes; grilled shrimp salad with spinach and mango.

