Beer of the Week: Ocelot Brewing Company’s Misunderstood IPA

A hazy IPA from Ocelot Browing Company in Sterling, Virginia is this week's Beer of the Week. Even though this beer is known as the Misunderstood IPA, our reviewers think you'll get the point right away after the first sip.

Sure, we all get confused sometimes. But this, you’ll definitely understand.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Ocelot Misunderstood IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Ocelot Brewing Company, Sterling, Virginia

Ocelot Brewing Company, Sterling, Virginia Description: A hazy IPA loaded with the South African hop Southern Tropic (formerly experimental hop U1/108) and Comet.



A hazy IPA loaded with the South African hop Southern Tropic (formerly experimental hop U1/108) and Comet. ABV: 6.6%

6.6% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Vietnamese food such as curries, Bánh mì sandwiches, spring rolls; mid-Atlantic food including crabcakes; grilled shrimp salad with spinach and mango.



