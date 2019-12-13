Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Reindeer Games Imperial Milk Stout

The Bluejacket Reindeer Games is an imperial milk stout loaded with peanut butter, vanilla beans, maple syrup, cinnamon and cocoa nibs.

Finally, there may be an explanation as to why Rudolph’s nose is red.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Reindeer Games for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket, Washington, D.C.

Bluejacket, Washington, D.C. Description: An Imperial milk stout loaded with peanut butter, vanilla beans, maple syrup, cinnamon and cocoa nibs.

An Imperial milk stout loaded with peanut butter, vanilla beans, maple syrup, cinnamon and cocoa nibs. ABV: 8.0%

8.0% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sausages, pork tenderloin, chops and ribs; Root vegetables (like sweet potatoes, parsnips and squash); Sweeter Asian preparations (think teriyaki and Hoisin sauce).

