Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Reindeer Games Imperial Milk Stout

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

December 13, 2019, 10:05 AM

Finally, there may be an explanation as to why Rudolph’s nose is red.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Reindeer Games for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Bluejacket, Washington, D.C.
  • Description: An Imperial milk stout loaded with peanut butter, vanilla beans, maple syrup, cinnamon and cocoa nibs.
  • ABV: 8.0%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sausages, pork tenderloin, chops and ribs; Root vegetables (like sweet potatoes, parsnips and squash); Sweeter Asian preparations (think teriyaki and Hoisin sauce).

See more Beers of the Week from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Beer of the Week Food & Restaurant News Lifestyle News
beer bluejacket brennan haselton craft beer greg engert milk stout reindeer games

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up