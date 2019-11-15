Beer of the Week: Grimm Hypnotic Suggestion American Pale Ale

WTOP's Beer of the Week samples the crisp and citrusy Grimm Hypnotic Suggestion American Pale Ale.

Snap out of that trance!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Grimm Hypnotic Suggestion American Pale Ale for the latest Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Grimm Artisan Ales, Brooklyn, NY

Grimm Artisan Ales, Brooklyn, NY Description: An American Pale Ale featuring a crisp and mostly dry body, brewed with Amarillo and Huell Melon which provide a nose of fresh honeydew, citrus soda and muscat gummy candy.

5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Greek and Mediterranean food, grilled fish (meatier types, like swordfish and halibut), pork chops, Indian and Thai curries.



