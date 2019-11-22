Beer of the Week: Folksbier OBL Helles Lager

Take your taste buds on a trip, no carbon footprint required: On the the latest beer of the week, we sample the Folksbier OBL Helles Lager.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Folksbier OBL Helles Lager for the latest edition of Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Folksbier Brauerei, Brooklyn, NY

: Folksbier Brauerei, Brooklyn, NY Description : An unfiltered, traditional German-style Helles lager.

: An unfiltered, traditional German-style Helles lager. ABV : 5%

: 5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fresh salads, steamed clams, dishes with lots of garlic, chorizo sausage, pad thai

