Beer of the Week: Finback Aqua Dementia Double IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Finback Aqua Dementia Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Finback Brewery, Queens, N.Y.

: Finback Brewery, Queens, N.Y. Description : a double IPA (dry-hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Simcoe Cryo) brewed in collaboration with To Øl Brewery

: a double IPA (dry-hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Simcoe Cryo) brewed in collaboration with To Øl Brewery ABV : 8.8%

: 8.8% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Buttery seafood (like seared scallops, black cod and mahi mahi), green veggies (such as spinach and asparagus), roasted beets

