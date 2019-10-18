Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie de la Senne Crianza III Red-Brown Ale

Brennan Haselton

October 18, 2019, 12:20 PM

Fall is here, time to put some wood in the fireplace and grab a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de la Senne Crianza III Red-Brown Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: Brasserie de la Senne, Brussels, Belgium.
  • Description: A barrel-aged, barley-based Flemish Red-Brown ale created with the help of different beneficial bacteria.
  • ABV: 7.4%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Game meats, barbecue and short ribs, Indian curries, pasta dishes with red sauce.

