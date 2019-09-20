Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Jester King Barrel-Aged Bière de Miel

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

September 20, 2019, 10:00 AM

If Texas wildflower honey sounds appealing to your taste buds, now imagine it in a beer.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about the Jester King Barrel-Aged Bière de Miel for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: Jester King Brewery, Austin, Texas
  • Description: Bière de Miel aged in oak barrels re-fermented with watermelon honey.
  • ABV: 6.9%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Light fish (like fluke, turbot and halibut); steamed dumplings; pork chops and apple sauce; butternut squash.

See more Beer of the Week columns from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Beer of the Week Food & Restaurant News Living News
beer of the week beer review brennan haselton craft beer greg engert jester king brewery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up