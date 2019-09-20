Beer of the Week: Jester King Barrel-Aged Bière de Miel

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about the Jester King Barrel-Aged Bière de Miel for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

If Texas wildflower honey sounds appealing to your taste buds, now imagine it in a beer.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Jester King Brewery, Austin, Texas

: Jester King Brewery, Austin, Texas Description : Bière de Miel aged in oak barrels re-fermented with watermelon honey.

: Bière de Miel aged in oak barrels re-fermented with watermelon honey. ABV : 6.9%

: 6.9% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Light fish (like fluke, turbot and halibut); steamed dumplings; pork chops and apple sauce; butternut squash.

