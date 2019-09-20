Beer of the Week: Jester King Barrel-Aged Bière de Miel

If Texas wildflower honey sounds appealing to your taste buds, now imagine it in a beer.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about the Jester King Barrel-Aged Bière de Miel for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
- Brewery: Jester King Brewery, Austin, Texas
- Description: Bière de Miel aged in oak barrels re-fermented with watermelon honey.
- ABV: 6.9%
- Greg’s pairing suggestions: Light fish (like fluke, turbot and halibut); steamed dumplings; pork chops and apple sauce; butternut squash.
