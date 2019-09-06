Beer of the Week: D.C. Brewers’ Guild 2019 Solidarity Kellerbier

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about the D.C. Brewers’ Guild 2019 Solidarity Kellerbier for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

As the line from the old song goes: “love will keep us together.” Well, so does beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about the D.C. Brewers’ Guild 2019 Solidarity Kellerbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : D.C. Brewers’ Guild, Washington, D.C.

: D.C. Brewers’ Guild, Washington, D.C. Description : A traditional German-style Kellerbier.

: A traditional German-style Kellerbier. ABV : 5.5%

: 5.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Traditional German food (think sausages and schnitzel); Mexican food (like carnitas tacos, quesadillas and flautas); steak kebabs; aged Gruyere cheese.

See more Beer of the Week columns from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.