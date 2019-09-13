Beer of the Week: Cloudwater A Beautiful Horse DIPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about the Cloudwater A Beautiful Horse DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

Grab a glass and take a ride! No spurs or saddle required.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about the Cloudwater A Beautiful Horse DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Cloudwater Brew Co., Manchester, England

: Cloudwater Brew Co., Manchester, England Description : A fruity, clean and smooth double IPA.

: A fruity, clean and smooth double IPA. ABV : 8.5%

: 8.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Summer-type foods (before it’s over!) like: pork ribs; braised chicken thighs; grilled turkey burgers or shrimp; corn on the cob; caprese salad.

See more Beer of the Week columns from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.