Beer of the Week: Cloudwater A Beautiful Horse DIPA

Grab a glass and take a ride! No spurs or saddle required.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about the Cloudwater A Beautiful Horse DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
- Brewery: Cloudwater Brew Co., Manchester, England
- Description: A fruity, clean and smooth double IPA.
- ABV: 8.5%
- Greg’s pairing suggestions: Summer-type foods (before it’s over!) like: pork ribs; braised chicken thighs; grilled turkey burgers or shrimp; corn on the cob; caprese salad.
