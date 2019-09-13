Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Cloudwater A Beautiful Horse DIPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

September 13, 2019, 7:25 AM

Grab a glass and take a ride! No spurs or saddle required.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about the Cloudwater A Beautiful Horse DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: Cloudwater Brew Co., Manchester, England
  • Description: A fruity, clean and smooth double IPA.
  • ABV: 8.5%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Summer-type foods (before it’s over!) like: pork ribs; braised chicken thighs; grilled turkey burgers or shrimp; corn on the cob; caprese salad.

