Beer of the Week: Aslin Trite IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Aslin Trite IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Being trite is one thing. Drinking it is a whole lot better!

Quick facts:

Brewery : Aslin Beer Co., Herndon and Alexandria, Va.

: Aslin Beer Co., Herndon and Alexandria, Va. Description : Brewed with Citra and Simcoe Hops, this IPA features notes of citrus, mango, berry and pine.

: Brewed with Citra and Simcoe Hops, this IPA features notes of citrus, mango, berry and pine. ABV : 5.5%

: 5.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Charcuterie, ham anywhere, Hawaiian pizza and Chinese takeout (like crab rangoon, lo mein, pork fried rice and sweet and sour chicken).

