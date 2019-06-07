Beer of the Week: Dupont/Allagash Brewers’ Bridge Saison Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommerlier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Dupont/Allagash Brewers' Bridge Saison Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



WASHINGTON — What could be better than a bridge that connects you to beer?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Dupont/Allagash Brewers’ Bridge Saison Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Brasserie Dupont, Tourpes, Leuze-en-Hainaut, Belgium in collaboration with Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

: Brasserie Dupont, Tourpes, Leuze-en-Hainaut, Belgium in collaboration with Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine Description : A collaboration featuring bitterness, lemon and grapefruit, this saison style beer ends with a dry finish.

: A collaboration featuring bitterness, lemon and grapefruit, this saison style beer ends with a dry finish. ABV : 6.1%

: 6.1% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fried chicken; dry-rubbed ribs; anything green (like collard greens); mac and cheese; shrimp po’ boys.

