Beer of the Week: Bissell Brothers The Substance Ale

WASHINGTON — Raise a glass to brotherly … beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bissell Brothers The Substance Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Bissell Brothers Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

: Bissell Brothers Brewing Co., Portland, Maine Description : A brightly dank ale that threads many needles, featuring Falconer’s Flight, Centennial, Apollo, Eureka and Chinook hops.

: A brightly dank ale that threads many needles, featuring Falconer’s Flight, Centennial, Apollo, Eureka and Chinook hops. ABV : 6.6%

: 6.6% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Halibut, black cod and rockfish; roast chicken or grilled shrimp; greens like asparagus, peas, arugula and broccolini (especially if grilled)

