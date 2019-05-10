202
Beer of the Week: Tired Hands Monocarpic Enterprise Farmhouse Saison

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP May 10, 2019 11:05 am 05/10/2019 11:05am
Get ready to wake up those taste buds.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Tired Hands Monocarpic Enterprise Farmhouse Saison for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Tired Hands Brewing Co., Ardmore, Pennsylvania
  • Brewery description: Featuring hints of lemon-lime, green herbs and barnyard, this Farmhouse Saison is fermented in oak foeders and dry-hopped with Motueka and New Zealand-grown Cascade, then conditioned on Matcha tea.
  • ABV: 4.6%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood (crabs; lobsters; shrimp; tuna salad sandwich), roast chicken, fresh green vegetables (spinach; peas; asparagus)

