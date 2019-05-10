Beer of the Week: Tired Hands Monocarpic Enterprise Farmhouse Saison

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Tired Hands Monocarpic Enterprise Farmhouse Saison for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



Get ready to wake up those taste buds.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Tired Hands Monocarpic Enterprise Farmhouse Saison for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Tired Hands Brewing Co., Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Tired Hands Brewing Co., Ardmore, Pennsylvania Brewery description: Featuring hints of lemon-lime, green herbs and barnyard, this Farmhouse Saison is fermented in oak foeders and dry-hopped with Motueka and New Zealand-grown Cascade, then conditioned on Matcha tea.

Featuring hints of lemon-lime, green herbs and barnyard, this Farmhouse Saison is fermented in oak foeders and dry-hopped with Motueka and New Zealand-grown Cascade, then conditioned on Matcha tea. ABV: 4.6%

4.6% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood (crabs; lobsters; shrimp; tuna salad sandwich), roast chicken, fresh green vegetables (spinach; peas; asparagus)

