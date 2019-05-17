Beer of the Week: Southern Grist TDH 3rd Anniversary DIPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Southern Grist TDH 3rd Anniversary DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



WASHINGTON — What’s a birthday party without a tasty craft beer?!

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co., East Nashville, Tenn.

Southern Grist Brewing Co., East Nashville, Tenn. Brewery description: A triple dry-hopped double IPA with Nelson Sauvin, Barbe Rouge, and Citra hops.

A triple dry-hopped double IPA with Nelson Sauvin, Barbe Rouge, and Citra hops. ABV: 8.1%

8.1% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pizza of all kinds (especially with basil or arugula); raw fish and fish tacos; anything with cucumbers or tomatoes like Pico de Gallo.

