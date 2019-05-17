202
Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Southern Grist TDH 3rd Anniversary DIPA

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP May 17, 2019 1:05 pm 05/17/2019 01:05pm
Share


WASHINGTON — What’s a birthday party without a tasty craft beer?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Southern Grist TDH 3rd Anniversary DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co., East Nashville, Tenn.
  • Brewery description: A triple dry-hopped double IPA with Nelson Sauvin, Barbe Rouge, and Citra hops.
  • ABV: 8.1%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pizza of all kinds (especially with basil or arugula); raw fish and fish tacos; anything with cucumbers or tomatoes like Pico de Gallo.

See more Beer of the Week columns from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
beer Beer of the Week brennan haselton craft beer Food & Restaurant News greg engert Living News Southern Grist
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!