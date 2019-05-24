Beer of the Week: Schlenkerla Fastenbier (Lent Beer)

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Schlenkerla Fastenbier (Lent Beer) for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



WASHINGTON — Drink ‘em if you got ‘em!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Schlenkerla Fastenbier (Lent Beer) for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Schlenkerla; Bamberg, Germany

Schlenkerla; Bamberg, Germany Brewery description: Bottom-fermenting yeast gives this reddish-brown unfiltered smoke beer a natural cloudiness, as its smoky aroma combines with a fine hoppy note.

Bottom-fermenting yeast gives this reddish-brown unfiltered smoke beer a natural cloudiness, as its smoky aroma combines with a fine hoppy note. ABV: 5.9%

5.9% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Salmon and sea bass; grilled cheese with tomato; anything peanut butter-y (such as pad thai and hummus); breakfast stuff like omelettes and French toast.

