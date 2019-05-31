Beer of the Week: Plan Bee Comb Barrel-aged Wild Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Plan Bee Comb Barrel-aged Wild Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



If you can, make this a part of your plan.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Plan Bee Comb Barrel-aged Wild Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Plan Bee Farm Brewery, Poughkeepsie, NY

: Plan Bee Farm Brewery, Poughkeepsie, NY Brewery description : Our annual wild ale barrel blend from the cellar, pulled from neutral oak, white wine, red wine and whiskey barrels. Oaky and tart with layers of subtle complexity.

: Our annual wild ale barrel blend from the cellar, pulled from neutral oak, white wine, red wine and whiskey barrels. Oaky and tart with layers of subtle complexity. ABV : 6.5%

: 6.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: All types of briny seafood (try mussels with white wine sauce); rich pastas like risotto and carbonara; rotisserie chicken with tons of herbs; goat cheese

