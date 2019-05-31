202
Beer of the Week: Plan Bee Comb Barrel-aged Wild Ale

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP May 31, 2019 4:50 am 05/31/2019 04:50am
If you can, make this a part of your plan.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Plan Bee Comb Barrel-aged Wild Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: Plan Bee Farm Brewery, Poughkeepsie, NY
  • Brewery description: Our annual wild ale barrel blend from the cellar, pulled from neutral oak, white wine, red wine and whiskey barrels. Oaky and tart with layers of subtle complexity.
  • ABV: 6.5%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: All types of briny seafood (try mussels with white wine sauce); rich pastas like risotto and carbonara; rotisserie chicken with tons of herbs; goat cheese

