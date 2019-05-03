Beer of the Week: Brasserie de la Senne Jambe-de-Bois

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de la Senne Jambe-de-Bois for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



Vive la Belgique!

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Brasserie de la Senne, Brussels, Belgium

Brasserie de la Senne, Brussels, Belgium Brewery description: Blond and copper-colored, Jambe-de-Bois has has a scent of ripe banana and a subtle blend of old varieties of aromatic hops.

Blond and copper-colored, Jambe-de-Bois has has a scent of ripe banana and a subtle blend of old varieties of aromatic hops. ABV: 8.0%

8.0% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Stuff with basil, like Margherita pizza and pesto sauce. Green veggies like baby spinach, broccoli, asparagus — bonus points if grilled with lots of garlic.

