Beer of the Week: Smuttynose Old Brown Dog Brown Ale

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP April 12, 2019 8:34 am 04/12/2019 08:34am
WASHINGTON — Put your leash on this!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Smuttynose Old Brown Dog Brown Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Smuttynose Brewery Co., Hampton, New Hampshire
  • Brewery description: First brewed in 1988, Old Brown Dog is fuller-bodied and more strongly hopped (compared to a typical English Brown Ale).
  • ABV: 6.5%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything seared or grilled (meat and veggies), sandwiches (like a Cubano or roast beef with horseradish and cheddar), tacos and carnitas.

