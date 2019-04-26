202
Beer of the Week: Mahrs Bräu Helles Lager

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP April 26, 2019 12:11 pm 04/26/2019 12:11pm
WASHINGTON — Need a lager lesson? The class is now in session.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Mahrs Bräu Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Mahrs Bräu, Bamberg, Germany
  • Brewery description: With an aroma that’s lightly reminiscent of flowering hops, this lager awakens the desire to drink it again and again.
  • ABV: 4.9%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fried food (like pork schnitzel); sausages of all kinds (with kraut and spaetzle); Szechuan food (such as Dan Dan noodles); hummus

beer Beer of the Week brennan haselton craft beer greg engert Living News Mahrs Brau Helles Lager
