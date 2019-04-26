Beer of the Week: Mahrs Bräu Helles Lager

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Mahrs Bräu Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



WASHINGTON — Need a lager lesson? The class is now in session.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Mahrs Bräu Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Mahrs Bräu, Bamberg, Germany

Mahrs Bräu, Bamberg, Germany Brewery description: With an aroma that’s lightly reminiscent of flowering hops, this lager awakens the desire to drink it again and again.

With an aroma that’s lightly reminiscent of flowering hops, this lager awakens the desire to drink it again and again. ABV: 4.9%

4.9% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fried food (like pork schnitzel); sausages of all kinds (with kraut and spaetzle); Szechuan food (such as Dan Dan noodles); hummus

See more Beer of the Week columns from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.