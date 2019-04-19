202
Beer of the Week: DC Brau Joint Resolution Hazy IPA

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP April 19, 2019 2:22 pm 04/19/2019 02:22pm
WASHINGTON — All those in favor, say “aye!”

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about DC Brau Joint Resolution Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: DC Brau, Washington, D.C.
  • Brewery description: A very quaffable, hazy offering that will hit on all the notes hop heads are looking for.
  • ABV: 5.5%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Teriyaki skewers, fried wings, pulled pork, crab rangoon and grilled shrimp, BLTs.

