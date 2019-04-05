Beer of the Week: Allagash Sun Drift Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Allagash Sun Drift Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



Drift on into this and you might never come back out.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Allagash Sun Drift Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery : Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, ME

: Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, ME Brewery description : Brewed with lemon zest for a slightly tart profile, Sun Drift is fermented with Brettanomyces yeast and blended with hot-steeped black tea.

: Brewed with lemon zest for a slightly tart profile, Sun Drift is fermented with Brettanomyces yeast and blended with hot-steeped black tea. ABV : 6.7%

: 6.7% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything you’d squeeze a lemon on (like Wiener schnitzel); Fish and chips (and seafood of all kinds); Veggie burgers; Indian food

