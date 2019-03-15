202
Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Port City Porter

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP March 15, 2019 8:16 am 03/15/2019 08:16am
5 Shares


WASHINGTON — Are you a new mom or dad? Then we raise this glass to you!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by two special guests to talk about Port City Porter for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Port City Brewing Co., Alexandria, Virginia
  • Brewery description: Smooth and silky with notes of cocoa powder and lightly roasted coffee, this robust porter remains refreshing while boasting a depth that bigger beers aspire to.
  • ABV: 7.2 percent
  • Matt’s pairing suggestions: New York-style (or Neapolitan) pizza, hoagies and Philly cheesesteaks
  • Bill’s pairing suggestions: Roasted meats, barbecue, chocolate-based desserts

See more Beer of the Week columns from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Beer of the Week beer review craft beer Food & Restaurant News Living News Port City Porter
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!