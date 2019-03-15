Beer of the Week: Port City Porter

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by two special guests to talk about Port City Porter for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



WASHINGTON — Are you a new mom or dad? Then we raise this glass to you!

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Port City Brewing Co., Alexandria, Virginia

Port City Brewing Co., Alexandria, Virginia Brewery description: Smooth and silky with notes of cocoa powder and lightly roasted coffee, this robust porter remains refreshing while boasting a depth that bigger beers aspire to.

7.2 percent Matt’s pairing suggestions: New York-style (or Neapolitan) pizza, hoagies and Philly cheesesteaks

New York-style (or Neapolitan) pizza, hoagies and Philly cheesesteaks Bill’s pairing suggestions: Roasted meats, barbecue, chocolate-based desserts

