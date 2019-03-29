202
Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Perfect Places IPA

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP March 29, 2019 8:54 am 03/29/2019 08:54am
Share


WASHINGTON — Batter up! If it’s time for baseball, it’s time for beer.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Perfect Places IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washingon, D.C.
  • Brewery description: A hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Nelson Sauvin hops (from New Zealand).
  • ABV: 7 percent
  • Matt’s pairing suggestions: All sorts of grilled fish, raw or steamed shellfish, spring vegetables (snap peas, asparagus, artichokes), Thai food (especially curries).

See more Beer of the Week columns from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
beer Beer of the Week bluejacket brewery brennan haselton craft beer Food & Restaurant News greg engert Living News Perfect Places IPA
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!