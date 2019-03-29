Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Perfect Places IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Perfect Places IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



WASHINGTON — Batter up! If it’s time for baseball, it’s time for beer.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Perfect Places IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washingon, D.C.

Bluejacket Brewery, Washingon, D.C. Brewery description: A hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Nelson Sauvin hops (from New Zealand).

A hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Nelson Sauvin hops (from New Zealand). ABV: 7 percent

7 percent Matt’s pairing suggestions: All sorts of grilled fish, raw or steamed shellfish, spring vegetables (snap peas, asparagus, artichokes), Thai food (especially curries).

