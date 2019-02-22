Beer of the Week: Saint Somewhere Farmhouse AF Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Saint Somewhere Farmhouse AF Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.



WASHINGTON — Are 24 heads better than one? In the case of this collaboration brew, the answer is: yes.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Saint Somewhere Farmhouse AF Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Saint Somewhere Brewing Co., Tarpon Springs, Florida

Saint Somewhere Brewing Co., Tarpon Springs, Florida Brewery description: A saison/farmhouse ale created through a collaboration of 24 different craft brewers.

A saison/farmhouse ale created through a collaboration of 24 different craft brewers. ABV: 5 percent

5 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, pork shoulder, root vegetables like squash, roasted beets and carrots, simple pasta dishes (with sausage and/or pancetta), turkey club sandwiches.

