Maine Beer Co. Dinner Double IPA is brewed with four different hops and pairs well with pork.

WASHINGTON — Set the table … and grab a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Maine Beer Co. Dinner Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Maine Beer Company, Freeport, Maine

Maine Beer Company, Freeport, Maine Brewery description: Brewed with four different hops (Citra, Falconer’s Flight, Mosaic and Simcoe), this double IPA features intense citrus, grapefruit, tropical fruit, lemon and pine flavors.

Brewed with four different hops (Citra, Falconer’s Flight, Mosaic and Simcoe), this double IPA features intense citrus, grapefruit, tropical fruit, lemon and pine flavors. ABV: 8.2 percent

8.2 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: pork of all kinds; Wiener schnitzel; fried chicken; chicken piccata with capers; Italian hoagies

