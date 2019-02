WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Aslin Grovestand Milkshake IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — You can drink it, but shaking is not advised!

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Aslin Beer Company, Herndon, Virginia

Aslin Beer Company, Herndon, Virginia Brewery description: A juicy, Creamsicle-like IPA hopped with Citra and Mosaic as well as added Lactose and Vanilla to round out the mouthfeel. Notes of tropical fruit, earthiness and light pine

6.5 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Stews if any kind (especially pozole and bouillabaisse); seafood such as shrimp, scallops and simply-prepared cod

