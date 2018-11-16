Beer of the Week: Tired Hands SaisonHands Saison

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Talking Hands Brewing Co.'s Tired Hands SaisonHands Saison.

WASHINGTON — Let your fingers do the walking … to a glass of this!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Tired Hands SaisonHands Saison for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Tired Hands Brewing Co., Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Tired Hands Brewing Co., Ardmore, Pennsylvania Brewery description: A four-grain saison made with rye, oats, wheat and Cascade hops, featuring notes of lemon zest, pear, barnyard, hay, guava, juicy fruit and earth.

A four-grain saison made with rye, oats, wheat and Cascade hops, featuring notes of lemon zest, pear, barnyard, hay, guava, juicy fruit and earth. ABV: 4.8%

4.8% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Salty seafood (oysters, clams and crabs), milder fish (such as halibut, striped bass, rockfish), roast chicken with vegetables, and empanadas and pupusas.

