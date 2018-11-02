202
Beer of the Week: The Bruery Mash & Spumoni Bourbon Barrel-Aged Barleywine

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP November 2, 2018 9:05 am 11/02/2018 09:05am
WASHINGTON — Don’t bother with a scoop and freezer. All you need here is a glass.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about The Bruery Mash & Spumoni Bourbon Barrel-aged Barleywine for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: The Bruery, Placentia, California
  • Brewery (or, in this case, Bruery) description: Bourbon barrel-aged barleywine ale with pistachios, vanilla and tart cherries added.
  • ABV: 12.4%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts like pie and cheesecake, Belgian waffles and pancakes with syrup, dark meats like lamb, steak, duck confit and pork belly, and root vegetables (think roasted beets with goat cheese or asparagus).

