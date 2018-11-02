Beer of the Week: The Bruery Mash & Spumoni Bourbon Barrel-Aged Barleywine

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about The Bruery Mash & Spumoni Bourbon Barrel-aged Barleywine in this edition of Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Don’t bother with a scoop and freezer. All you need here is a glass.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about The Bruery Mash & Spumoni Bourbon Barrel-aged Barleywine for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: The Bruery, Placentia, California

The Bruery, Placentia, California Brewery (or, in this case, Bruery) description: Bourbon barrel-aged barleywine ale with pistachios, vanilla and tart cherries added.

Bourbon barrel-aged barleywine ale with pistachios, vanilla and tart cherries added. ABV: 12.4%

12.4% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts like pie and cheesecake, Belgian waffles and pancakes with syrup, dark meats like lamb, steak, duck confit and pork belly, and root vegetables (think roasted beets with goat cheese or asparagus).

