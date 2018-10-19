202
Beer of the Week (‘Best-of’ Edition): RaR Lecter Nectar American IPA

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP October 19, 2018 8:05 am 10/19/2018 08:05am
WASHINGTON — Forget the fava beans and a nice Chianti, Clarice.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about RaR Lecter Nectar American IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts: 

Brewery: RaR Brewing, Cambridge, Md.

Description: An India pale ale brewed with blood oranges and lactose milk sugar.

ABV: 6.6 percent

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Salads of all kinds (arugula, watercress, spinach, kale), roast chicken, pork tacos, beets.

Be sure to check out previous Beer of the Week videos on wtop.com. 

This edition of Beer of the Week was originally published in February 2017.

