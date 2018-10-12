Beer of the Week (Best-of Edition): Atlas Dance of Days Pale Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Atlas Dance of Days Pale Ale in this Best-of Edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Day or night, here’s a dancing partner that won’t step on your feet.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Atlas Dance of Days Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Atlas Brew Works, Washington, D.C.

Description: Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with citra and mosaic hops. Wheat malt is added to the grain bill to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel. Named in homage to the D.C. punk scene, this well-balanced pale ale has hop flavor and aroma for days.

ABV: 5.7 percent

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Raw seafood, grilled salmon, green vegetables (simply prepared asparagus, green beans, peas), risotto, easy roast chicken

This edition of Beer of the Week was originally published in November 2017.

