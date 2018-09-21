Beer of the Week: Diamondback Green Machine IPA

202
By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP September 21, 2018 12:49 pm 09/21/2018 12:49pm
WASHINGTON — Green beer? Absolutely not. But a green machine? You’ll want to take a ride.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Diamondback Green Machine IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • Brewery: Diamondback Brewing Co., Baltimore, Maryland
  • Brewery description: A juicy, fruit-forward IPA with a balanced malt character and creamy mouth feel.
  • ABV: 6.2%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Greens such as broccoli, spinach and asparagus; anything tomatoes, such as gazpacho, bruschetta and salsa; basil mozzarella pizza

