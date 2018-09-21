Beer of the Week: Diamondback Green Machine IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Diamondback Green Machine IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Green beer? Absolutely not. But a green machine? You’ll want to take a ride.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Diamondback Green Machine IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Diamondback Brewing Co., Baltimore, Maryland

Diamondback Brewing Co., Baltimore, Maryland Brewery description: A juicy, fruit-forward IPA with a balanced malt character and creamy mouth feel.

A juicy, fruit-forward IPA with a balanced malt character and creamy mouth feel. ABV: 6.2%

6.2% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Greens such as broccoli, spinach and asparagus; anything tomatoes, such as gazpacho, bruschetta and salsa; basil mozzarella pizza

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.