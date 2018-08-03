202
Beer of the Week: Stillwater Action Bronson’s 7000 Sour Ale

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP August 3, 2018 10:13 am 08/03/2018 10:13am
WASHINGTON — If action is what you want, taste is what you’ll get!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Stillwater Action Bronson’s 7000 Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

  • Brewery: Stillwater Artisanal, various locations
  • Brewery description: A fresh, floral and funky dry-hopped sour ale with notes of apricot, grapefruit and fresh grass.
  • ABV: 5.0 percent
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood; Tex-Mex (burritos, tacos, tostadas); light pastas (such as linguine with clam sauce); white pizza with ricotta.

