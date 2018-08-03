Beer of the Week: Stillwater Action Bronson’s 7000 Sour Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Stillwater Action Bronson’s 7000 Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — If action is what you want, taste is what you’ll get!

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Stillwater Artisanal, various locations

Stillwater Artisanal, various locations Brewery description: A fresh, floral and funky dry-hopped sour ale with notes of apricot, grapefruit and fresh grass.

A fresh, floral and funky dry-hopped sour ale with notes of apricot, grapefruit and fresh grass. ABV: 5.0 percent

5.0 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood; Tex-Mex (burritos, tacos, tostadas); light pastas (such as linguine with clam sauce); white pizza with ricotta.

