Beer of the Week: DC Brau Brau Pils

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP October 20, 2017 1:26 am 10/20/2017 01:26am
WASHINGTON — Who says you need something dark and heavy to enjoy a crackling autumn fire?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about DC Brau Brau Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts: 

  • Brewery: DC Brau Brau Pils, Washington, D.C.
  • Description: Brau Pils is a straightforward Pilsner with a light body, moderate carbonation and an assertive yet restrained hop character. Aromas of earthy, spicy noble hops are chased by a rich, cracker-like note backed up with clean, malty notes and a neutral lager yeast profile.
  • ABV: 4.5 percent
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything fatty and fried (salty seafood, oily fish, briny oysters)

