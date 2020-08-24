Baltimore Ravens will begin the season without fans

The Baltimore Ravens will not have spectators at home games when the season begins.
“After consulting with government officials and public health experts, we will not host fans at M&T Bank Stadium for at least the initial part of the 2020 season,” the team announced in a news release Monday.
The team said it submitted proposals to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office and Baltimore City Mayor Bernard Young detailing how the stadium could host 7,500 fans.
However, in order to implement the safety measures and enhanced COVID-19 protocols, the team determined, based on recommendations of public health experts, that “it is in the best interest of the general public and our organization that fans not attend games.”
Statement from the Baltimore Ravens.
📰: https://t.co/Q52lID7Mnk pic.twitter.com/8yAX5ViHtT
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 24, 2020
They are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13 in Baltimore.
The Ravens join the Washington Football team, which made a decision earlier this month to go without specators at home games.
