No fans in stands at Washington Football Team games

The Washington Football Team will play its NFL 2020 season games at FedEx Field without fans in the stands.

The Washington Football Team is still scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season Sept. 13 at home against the Eagles, but the team says games at FedEx Field this year will be played without fans.

In a statement the Washington Football Team said it made the decision to go without spectators at home games after discussions with officials from Maryland and Prince George’s County.

“This decision was not an easy one, but after several discussions with federal, state and local officials – along with input from some of the nation’s foremost medical experts, based right here in the nation’s capital – we are confident that it is the right one. We are working to find ways to make our fans’ presence felt in new and innovative ways for 2020 and can’t wait to welcome the community through the gates as soon as it’s safe,” owner Dan Snyder said.

Previously, the Washington Football Team had reached out to season ticket holders to let them know they would not be required to pay for their seats, if they decided they did not want to come to games at FedEx Field.

Now the club has made the decision to go without fans for home games and said its customer service team will be prepared to answer questions from those who have purchased single-game tickets for the 2020 season. Information will be available on the tickets section of WashingtonFootball.com.

While the plan right now is to go the entire 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field, the Washington Football Team said the decision will be re-evaluated by all parties should the situation surrounding the pandemic improve over the course of the season.