Unemployment down across DC, Virginia and Maryland; job losses still staggering

Unemployment rates fell in 30 states in July, rose in 9 and were steady in 11, according to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Maryland and Virginia both saw unemployment rates ease.
For July, Maryland’s statewide unemployment rate was 7.6%, down from 8.3% in June.
Virginia’s statewide July unemployment rate was 8.0%, down from 8.1%.
The District’s unemployment rate also fell to 8.4% in July, from 8.7% in June.
Massachusetts now has the nation’s highest state unemployment rate, at 16.1% in July, followed by New York, at 15.9%.
Nevada had held the highest state unemployment rate since business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic began, but the reopening of casinos saw its unemployment rate fall from 25.3% in May, to 15.2% in June and to 14% in July.
Utah had the lowest July state unemployment rate at 4.5%, followed by Nebraska at 4.8%.
The national unemployment rate in July was 10.2%, down from 11.1% in June.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics also tallies total statewide jobs compared to year ago levels.
The District is still down by 51,800 jobs from July 2019, or 6.5% fewer.
Maryland had 204,200 fewer jobs in July than it did a year ago, a 7.4% decline.
Virginia had 284,100 fewer jobs than a year earlier, 7.0% less.