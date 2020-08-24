Unemployment down across DC, Virginia and Maryland; job losses still staggering

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. all saw unemployment rates ease last month over June. Overall, unemployment rates fell in 30 states in July.

Unemployment rates fell in 30 states in July, rose in 9 and were steady in 11, according to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Maryland and Virginia both saw unemployment rates ease.

For July, Maryland’s statewide unemployment rate was 7.6%, down from 8.3% in June.

Virginia’s statewide July unemployment rate was 8.0%, down from 8.1%.

The District’s unemployment rate also fell to 8.4% in July, from 8.7% in June.

Massachusetts now has the nation’s highest state unemployment rate, at 16.1% in July, followed by New York, at 15.9%.

Nevada had held the highest state unemployment rate since business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic began, but the reopening of casinos saw its unemployment rate fall from 25.3% in May, to 15.2% in June and to 14% in July.

Utah had the lowest July state unemployment rate at 4.5%, followed by Nebraska at 4.8%.

The national unemployment rate in July was 10.2%, down from 11.1% in June.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also tallies total statewide jobs compared to year ago levels.

The District is still down by 51,800 jobs from July 2019, or 6.5% fewer.

Maryland had 204,200 fewer jobs in July than it did a year ago, a 7.4% decline.

Virginia had 284,100 fewer jobs than a year earlier, 7.0% less.